BigRep employees watch a 3-D printer in action at the company’s Berlin headquarters. - Mark Garrison / Marketplace

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/08/tech/startup-culture/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There’s a growing partnership between startup scenes in Brooklyn and Berlin. The idea is to learn from each other and hopefully increase opportunities in both places. As contact between entrepreneurs in these two cities increases, it’s highlighting interesting similarities and sharp differences between the two entrepreneurial communities.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.