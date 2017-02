Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/08/business/trumps-twitter-beef-nordstrom-crossing-ethics-line/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump sent out a tweet today blasting the actions of retailer Nordstrom, complaining that his daughter Ivanka had been “treated so unfairly” by the company after it announced it was dropping her fashion line from its stores last week. He later retweeted it from the official POTUS account, upping concern about conflicts of interest. But does any of this run afoul of actual laws?

