A bill introduced today by two Republican senators would slash the number of visas and green cards available by 40 percent the first year and by 50 percent over a decade.

Dubbed the RAISE Act, for Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment, the bill aims to reduce the number of unskilled immigrants coming to the United States — immigrants who often do jobs many American workers will not.