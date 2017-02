Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/07/business/gm-announces-record-profit-share-its-workers-it-earns-more-12-billion-where-does/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Motors has announced record earnings of $12.5 billion last year. The company's 52,000 hourly workers will take home profit-sharing checks of as much as $12,000. It’s an impressive feat, considering where the company was less than a decade ago. But the car company is not resting on its laurels.