The first jobs report of the Trump administration shows that the U.S. gained 227,000 jobs, beating experts' predictions. Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joins us to put all of the job data into context. Afterwards, we'll take a peek at Snapchat's IPO filing, and then look at the tricky nature of advertising during the Super Bowl.