About 1,700 residents of Flint, Michigan, are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for $772 million for allegedly mishandling the massive lead contamination in the city’s drinking water. This comes at the same time that the Trump administration is carrying through on promises to limit the EPA’s regulatory power. Will a weaker EPA allow for more future Flints?

