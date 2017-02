Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/02/economy/mid-day-update/020217-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We'll look at what to keep notice of in tomorrow's jobs report, which will cover the transition period between the Obama and Trump administrations. Afterward, we'll examine what Theresa May's friendly ties with Donald Trump mean for the U.K.'s relationship with the rest of the European Union. Finally, we'll look at whether Amazon is in a position to rival UPS and FedEx in the delivery space.