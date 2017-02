Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/01/education/travel-ban-draws-reaction-academics/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump's recent ban on visas for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations has drawn comment from hundreds of schools and colleges.

More than 5,000 academics have signed an open letter calling for a boycott of international academic conferences being held in the United States. The ban will have serious ramifications for many colleges and academic associations in the U.S.

