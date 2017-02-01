Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/01/economy/mid-day-update/020117-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hidden under all of the political news, the Fed is meeting today. Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings Group, looks at what Yellen and co. have in store for 2017 Afterwards, we'll look at where President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, stands on corporations. And finally, we'll explore the growing student loan crisis: a recent study reveals that those who struggle with loan debt may end up owing less than you realized.