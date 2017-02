Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/01/business/walmart-changes-tactics-compete-amazon-prime/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After launching less than a year ago, Wal-Mart is ending ShippingPass, a membership program meant to compete with Amazon Prime. In its place, Wal-Mart will now offer two-day free shipping on purchases over $35. But the company will have a lot of ground to make up as Amazon branches out into markets beyond retail.

