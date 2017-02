Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/01/business/goldman-sachs-pulls-out-las-vegas-stadium-deal-raiders/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Oakland Raiders’ plan to move to Las Vegas is falling apart. First, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson said he would no longer help finance the $1.9 billion relocation. Then, Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs backed out. Sports business experts explain how locking down money for team relocations can be tricky.

