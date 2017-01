Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/30/economy/how-houston-turned-things-around/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s been more than a decade since Houston last hosted the Superbowl. Problems in the oil and gas industry have battered the city in the meantime, but in the last few years, Houston has staged a stunning comeback.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.