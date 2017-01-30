Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/30/business/trump-travel-ban-draws-tehran-s-ire-adds-tension-boeing-deal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Some of the early pushback against President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions came from one of the seven targeted countries: Iran. Tehran’s foreign minister tweeted his country “will take reciprocal measures.”

In the middle of all these tensions are multinational companies, in this case Boeing. The company has a multibillion-dollar deal to send 80 planes to Iran and is racing against Europe’s Airbus to get into the lucrative market there.

That Boeing deal always balanced delicately on the back of a Iran nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama. And if anything, this travel dust-up creates another level of political risk.