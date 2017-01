Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/25/world/migration-ban-fears-irk-minnesotas-somali-community/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump is expected soon to order a ban on granting visas to citizens of several Muslim-majority countries.

The nations expected to be listed are Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. Minnesota is home to the nation's largest concentration of Somalis, and reports of a pending ban are making people tense.