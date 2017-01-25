Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/25/business/att-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-wednesday/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

AT&T is scheduled to release earnings Wednesday. Stock for the communications and entertainment services giant is trading near a multi-year high, but still below its record high set in 1999. After stumbling in its first full month of DIRECTV service last month, AT&T has managed to sign up more than 200,000 paying subscribers. The question is, can it make a dent in offsetting its continued loss of U.S. mobile phone customers to T-Mobile, Sprint and other rivals?

