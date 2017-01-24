Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/24/economy/what-will-happen-housing-policy-under-trump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One of the first things President Donald Trump did after being sworn in was suspend a planned cut in mortgage insurance premiums for Federal Housing Administration loans. Democrats favored the cut as a way to make homes more affordable. Republicans worried lower premiums would increase the risk of a bailout.

The move will cost some homeowners hundreds of dollars a year. And it’s just the beginning. There are many other ways the new administration could impact housing in the days ahead.

