Among the flurry of executive orders President Trump has issued this week is a hiring freeze for the federal government. No vacant positions can be filled and no new federal jobs can be created. The freeze doesn't apply to the military or to positions necessary for national security or public safety. So it might seem like it’s pretty straightforward, but freezes like this don't work the way one might expect.