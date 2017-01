Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/24/business/president-trump-wants-more-us-auto-plants-there-are-obstacles/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump told the heads of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler today that he wants to see new auto plants built in the U.S. He signed an executive order to streamline the permitting process for getting domestic manufacturing projects off the ground, the goal being to reduce what he called the "incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible process."

But there are a lot of reasons why auto manufacturers might still hesitate to open new factories.