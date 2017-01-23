White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the past, we've talked about how companies are making adjustments to get along with the new president. For some, a healthy relationship with the new administration isn't just about the president — but for his closest advisers too.

Remember Dippin' dots, the little flash-frozen balls of ice cream mixed with liquid nitrogen?

Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, has had a long and public feud with the company — he lambasted them in a string of tweets between 2010 and 2015, saying that they are "NOT the ice cream of the future."

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011

Today, the company, like others in the Trump economy, wants to make amends — saying, in an open letter, that it'd like to be friends, not foes, with the White House.

"We've enjoyed double-digit growth sales for the past three years. That means we're creating jobs and opportunities," wrote Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer. "We hear that's on your agenda too."

Unfortunately, I think I might be with Spicer on this one.