Trump has signed an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and will reportedly renegotiate NAFTA. We'll talk about some other international trade moves we can expect from the administration. Also in Trump-related news: a lawsuit that accuses Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution and Trump's new choice for agriculture secretary.