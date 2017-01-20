U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump past the main reviewing stand in front of the White House during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The White House IT folks (or was it the policy folks?) didn't waste any time today — the Donald Trump presidency wasn't more than 15 minutes old when the White House website was revamped.

The top issues list now reads: "Energy," "American First Foreign Policy," "Bringing Back Jobs" and "Making Our Military Strong Again." Plus, law enforcement and trade deals.

Unsurprisingly, there are no mentions of climate change as a priority — or some other Obama-era programs.