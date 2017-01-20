The White House IT folks (or was it the policy folks?) didn't waste any time today — the Donald Trump presidency wasn't more than 15 minutes old when the White House website was revamped.
The top issues list now reads: "Energy," "American First Foreign Policy," "Bringing Back Jobs" and "Making Our Military Strong Again." Plus, law enforcement and trade deals.
Unsurprisingly, there are no mentions of climate change as a priority — or some other Obama-era programs.
