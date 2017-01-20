Memoirs and speaking tours are one of the ways presidents make big bucks out of office. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Barack Obama is now ex-President Obama. He's a private citizen now. This got us wondering — how do presidents make money after they leave office? They get a pension from the federal government, but that can only get them so far. Marketplace Weekend Host Lizzie O'Leary talks with Justin Vaughn, an associate professor of politics from Boise State University, to discuss how former presidents keep paying the bills once they move out of the White House.

Click on the audio player above to listen to the full interview.