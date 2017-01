Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/20/business/volcker-rule-gets-new-life/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For years, Republicans have called for a repeal of the Volcker Rule — a ban on certain kinds of risky trading by banks. But in his confirmation hearing yesterday, Treasury Secretary nominee and former Goldman Sachs partner, Steven Mnuchin, said he supports the rule, but he also said some parts of it may need tweaking.