As GE reports fourth-quarter earnings, we'll look at the company’s focus on manufacturing with a digital emphasis. GE’s been investing in cloud-based industrial management tools and the “internet of things.” Does that put the company in a good position to capitalize on the Trump administration’s interest in spurring domestic manufacturing?

