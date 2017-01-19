Join us on Monday, January 23rd at 10:30 a.m. PT for a Facebook Live video to kick off the launch of our new podcast, "Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly."

We'll be taking questions and comments so we hope to hear from you. You'll find us at that time on Kai's Facebook page or via the Marketplace page. We'll be making those live video chats a regular Monday thing, to get your input on the week's news.

And be sure you're already subscribed to the podcast - on iTunes or anywhere you like to get your podcasts. Our first official episode drops on Tuesday, January 24th. We'll be putting those out weekly, too.

In the meantime, why not share your questions for us by using #makemesmart or leaving us a rating in iTunes. It helps spread the word - because none of us is as smart as all of us.