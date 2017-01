Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/18/sustainability/aluminum-lawsuit-underscores-troubled-trade-relations-between-us-china/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Obama administration last week launched a new allegation with the World Trade Organization against Chinese aluminum subsidies. It accused Beijing of using cheap state-directed loans and subsidized energy to artificially expand its global market share.

No matter how this complaint turns out, it provides the president-elect another ready sledgehammer with which to batter China.