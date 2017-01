Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/16/world/davos-opens-worries-over-free-trade-s-future-mount/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Business and political leaders descend on the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos this week for the latest annual World Economic Forum. They do so against a backdrop of rising populism, and opposition to some of things that Davos has promoted, like globalization. Some critics have attacked the event itself as elitist and blamed it for turning U.S. and European citizens against free trade.

