In the past few weeks, there's been a lot of news about Russia, from the DNC hacking, to the intelligence community's conversations with President elect Trump about the Kremlin.
President Obama recently issued new sanctions against against the country, and ejected 35 Russian diplomats from the United States.
To get a better sense of the economic and political relationships between the U.S. and Russia and what might change, Marketplace Weekend reached out to Matthew Rojansky, Director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center.
