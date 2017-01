Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/13/sustainability/epa-locks-car-fuel-standards-just-days-trump-administration/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it’s locking in car fuel efficiency standards set four years ago, in advance of the incoming Trump administration. The plan requires automakers to more than double their fleet-wide fuel efficiency by 2025. While a key part of President Obama’s legacy, the regulation is not all popular with the automobile industry.