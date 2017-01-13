By Dan Gorenstein
January 13, 2017 | 5:01 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

As we all know, the maker of EpiPen, Mylan, has engaged in price gouging. But this week, the larger health care industry sent a strong message that they are not going to stand for it. On Wednesday, Cigna announced it would only cover the generic version of EpiPen. On Thursday, CVS announced a deal with an EpiPen competitor that could hurt Mylan’s generic sales. It’s a strange and unusual kind of pushback. The kind we rarely see in the health care industry.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.


Follow Dan Gorenstein at @dmgorenstein