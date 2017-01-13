Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/13/health-care/epipen/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As we all know, the maker of EpiPen, Mylan, has engaged in price gouging. But this week, the larger health care industry sent a strong message that they are not going to stand for it. On Wednesday, Cigna announced it would only cover the generic version of EpiPen. On Thursday, CVS announced a deal with an EpiPen competitor that could hurt Mylan’s generic sales. It’s a strange and unusual kind of pushback. The kind we rarely see in the health care industry.

