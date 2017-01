Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/13/economy/banks-there-s-delayed-benefit-rising-rates/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Interest rates are rising, which tends to be good news for banks. But it looks like it'll take a little longer for them to see the benefits. In earnings announcements today, several big banks, including Bank of America, reported flat or only slightly higher margins on interest rates. So when can the banks expect to cash in?