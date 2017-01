Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/12/economy/minimum-wage-hikes-may-not-help-poorest-workers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Nineteen states kicked off 2017 by increasing the minimum wage — some because of cost of living increases, others because of ballot initiatives or legislation. Economists agree that even significant hikes cost minimal job loss, although those generally come at the lowest end of the wage scale. And there’s also little evidence that the minimum wage reduces poverty.

