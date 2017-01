Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/12/economy/mid-day-update/011217-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We'll look at the markets this morning, a day after Trump's first press conference since the summer. Next, we'll preview highlights from our interview with outgoing Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, which includes his thoughts on Wall Street and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Finally, we'll look at the Sundance Film Festival's new climate change category.