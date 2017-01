Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/11/world/norway-waves-goodbye-fm-broadcasting/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Norway starts turning off its FM radio today. It’s going fully digital.

The change will begin in the north of the country. The government says the country’s aging broadcast network means it’s time for new technology.

National radio and big commercial stations will have 12 months to switch over, and community and local stations will have five years extra time to make the change.

