Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/11/life/new-lucas-museum-will-bring-economic-force-los-angeles/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Angelenos are preparing for a new neighbor. Darth Vader is coming to town, bringing some high art with him.

Los Angeles has been selected as the future site of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will include works of visual storytelling ranging from Norman Rockwell paintings to film ephemera, like the original Darth Vader mask.

The city will benefit in a number of different ways from the $1 billion museum project, which Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife are funding.