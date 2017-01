Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/11/economy/mid-day-update/mid-day-update/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If the Dow crosses 20,000, it will...not be that big of a deal. Washington Post columnist Allan Sloan joined us to talk about why exactly that threshold doesn't hold any financial significance. Plus: A look at why Norway is turning off analog FM radio today.