The state of New York now finds itself facing a big, big energy test. It’s just announced the phase out of a mammoth nuclear energy plant just up the Hudson River from New York City.

But now it has to replace all that power, and it’s committed to doing so in a low-carbon way. We will likely see this test play out across the country, as more and more aging nuclear plants find themselves on the energy endangered list.