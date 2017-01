Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/10/economy/study-indicates-millenial-workers-stay-put-more-many-think/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You may have heard the generalization that millennials – people born between around 1982 and 2000 — are impatient in the workforce, that they hop from job to job, looking for better opportunities.

Well, a new report from the research organization The Conference Board, as well as RW2 Enterprises and DDI, finds the opposite – at least among millennials who hold leadership positions.

