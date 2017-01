Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/06/sustainability/emerging-economies-increasingly-lead-green-energy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

China is investing a whopping $360 billion in renewable energy over the next few years. It’s part of a wider shift in the global green energy story. Where emerging economies are getting more investment in this sector than richer economies.

For all the benefits to future generations that may come with the move away from fossil fuels, China’s move is largely prompted by good old self-interest.

