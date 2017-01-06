Dr. Hamblin's book explores everything from our basic bodily functions to the effects of economic inequality on our healthcare system. - Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg

At the start of a new year many of us make resolutions about becoming healthier. For you it might be about adopting a new fitness routine, or maybe starting a new diet. Whatever it might be, there is no shortage of businesses that want to sell you stuff to help you meet your goals. But we often overlook some of the most basic ways to get healthy.

Dr. James Hamblin is a senior editor at The Atlantic and he is the author of "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining the Human Body." His book delves into health topics as basic as staying hydrated, and more complicated issues concerning our health care system and economic inequality. He gives us some health insight on the show this week.