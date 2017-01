Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/05/world/how-does-agriculture-giant-monsanto-respond-climate-change/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Monsanto will report earnings today. One of the biggest factors for the agricultural giant’s business is how it responds to climate change. The company has invested in things like weather analysis and biotech to help farmers grow crops in the face of changing weather patterns. But climate change is an issue for Monsanto, too.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.