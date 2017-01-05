Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/05/business/macy-s-closings-reflect-new-retail-realities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Earlier this week, Sears said it's selling its Craftsman brand and closing more than a hundred stores.

Now, Macy’s — the nation’s biggest department store — has identified dozens of the roughly 100 stores it previously announced it was closing.

The company also said it’s cutting thousands of jobs amidst another round of weak holiday sales. At a time when online shopping continues to be a big threat to many brick-and-mortar retailers, we look at what’s ahead for Macy's.

