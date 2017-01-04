By Lizzie O'Leary
January 04, 2017 | 5:27 PM
President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd while being introduced to speak to supporters at the Giant Center, December 15, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. 
This final note before we go.

President-Elect Trump has chosen Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange commission.

He's a lawyer who has represented many big banks on Wall Street, including Goldman Sachs and Barclays. The SEC's purview includes enforcing rules for securities firms, and may play a role in Trump's stated plan to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law put into place after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Trump team put out a statement today saying they want to, "undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses."

