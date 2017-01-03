Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/03/elections/trump-pick-robert-lighthizer-us-trade-representative/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The president-elect is back in New York City after a holiday at his private club in south Florida, and he’s back to rolling out cabinet picks: he's announced his choice for U.S. Trade Representative.

Lighthizer was deputy U.S. Trade Representative for the Ronald Reagan administration, and is now an attorney in D.C. He’s spoken in favor of raising tariffs on imports from Mexico and China, and in 2011 he penned a column discussing Donald Trump’s views on trade, defending some amount of protectionism as a conservative stance.

