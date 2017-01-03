Megyn Kelly looks on during the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on January 28, 2016. - JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

One of the biggest guessing games in TV news has ended. And that was where Megyn Kelly would find herself once her Fox contract was up.

She's making the jump to NBC where she will host a daytime news show and one on Sunday evenings. It's unclear what Kelly will earn in hew new job, but Fox reportedly offered her 20 million dollars a year to stay.

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

In her recent book, Kelly wrote about the harassment allegations — including her own — against former Fox News head Roger Ailes. She also wrote that whatever network offered her the most money might not be the place she ended up.