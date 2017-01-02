President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Most of the incoming Trump Administration’s key nominations for leadership on the economy have now been announced—Secretaries of Treasury, Commerce, Labor, plus a special slot for Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist investor, who will be in charge of “regulatory reform.” However, most of the “regulatory reform” might actually end up being deregulating.

It’s fair to say the Trump deregulation agenda is ambitious. President-elect Trump’s statements on the campaign trail and since the election, combined with positions of his nominees, make clear a wide range of Obama Administration policies will be on the chopping block—from Obamacare and sweeping environmental rules, to new regulations boosting overtime eligibility, union rights and sick-leave-pay.

The question now: How all that deregulation might affect business decisions in the coming year?

