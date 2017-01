Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/02/economy/mid-day-update/010217-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In China, there's been quite the buying spree in U.S. assets. But the new year will bring some new obstacles for investors. And as tax filing season kicks into gear later this month, low-income filers could face some refunding obstacles. Those who qualify for certain tax credits may have to wait longer than usual for the money. Plus: a look at how the Canadian greenhouse industry is trying to keep Lake Erie pollution-free.