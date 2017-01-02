Christian McCaffrey #5 of the Stanford Cardinal in action against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Berkeley, California. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There are four college football bowl games on Jan. 2. A lot of them are already in the books. There were a couple of notable absences over the weekend. Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and LSU's Leonard Fournette decided to sit out of their teams' bowl games because they didn't want to risk injury and risk dropping their NFL draft positions. Their decision to skip bowl games has reignited a discussion about compensation for college athletes.

