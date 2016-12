Event organizers test out confetti for Times Square's New Year's celebration. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Linette Lopez of Business Insider and John Carney of the Wall Street Journal join Lizzie O'Leary to wrap up the week's business and economic news. On this week's agenda: A look back at the year in economics and predictions for 2017. Will Trump build the wall? Will fossil fuel have a big year? What is Elon Musk going to do next?

