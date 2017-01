Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2016/12/30/business/corner-office-marketplace/moog-ceo-says-analog-synths-are-here-stay/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the 1960s, Bob Moog started making synthesizers. His company, Moog Music is still thriving, thanks to Mr. Moog’s ability to engineer instruments musicians love to play. Mike Adams heads up the company now and has done so for the last 14 years. Earlier this year he talked about Moog Music's legacy and enduring appeal to musicians with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

This episode was produced by Robert Garrova. Bridget Bodnar contributed.